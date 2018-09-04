Mesquite Considers New Development Near Rodeo Grounds

Mesquite city council members could allow development near the Mesquite Championship Rodeo if they approve a zoning ordinance change. (Published 5 minutes ago)

Mesquite city council members could allow development near the Mesquite Championship Rodeo if they approve a zoning ordinance change. Developers hope the project would attract new residents and help Mesquite shine brighter on the North Texas map.

The new project near Interstate 635 and Military Parkway is called Iron Horse Village. Proposed plans show 54 acres of mixed residential and commercial developments, including hundreds of homes, restaurants, and retail spaces. The plan also calls for entertainment and other indoor recreational uses.

The Planning and Zoning Commission has recommended approval of the application. The meeting is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday.