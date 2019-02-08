McKinney Becomes Film Friendly Texas Community

McKinney is now a Film Friendly Texas community.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that the city has completed the multi-step training and certification process.

The Film Friendly Texas program, which started in 2007, helps those involved to receive training and guidance about media industry standards, the best practices and ways to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity, according to their website.

“Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are readied to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents as well as spurring on-site spending at local small businesses,” said Abbott.

There are currently 120 Film Friendly Texas communities.