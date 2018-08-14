McDonald's announced that the company and its franchisees are investing $448 million in restaurants around Texas throughout 2018 and 2019.

The goal is modernize 840 McDonald's restaurants across Texas, as part of a $6 billion investment to modernize stores around the country by 2020.

"This is an exciting time for McDonald's and we're proud to be investing nearly $448 Million to provide a new experience, look and feel for guests at 840 McDonald's locations across Texas," said Lisa Dribben, local McDonald's franchisee. "We are also pleased that our modernization supports local architecture, engineering and construction jobs across the great state of Texas."

Gov. Greg Abbott also commented on the news.

"I'm proud of today's investment by McDonald's that will inject nearly half a billion dollars into the Texas economy," said Gov. Abbott. "When businesses succeed, Texas succeeds, and we will continue to create an environment that allows companies like McDonalds and others to thrive in the Lone Star State."

In addition to the investments to modernize the restaurant, McDonald's has also introduced McDelivery with Uber Eats at more than 5,000 U.S. restaurants.