Mary Kay Pink Cadillac Turns 50, Convention Kicks Off

The Dallas Convention and Visitors Bureau said the Mary Kay seminar pumps in $30 million into the local economy each year.

Mary Kay, an iconic North Texas brand, is celebrating an major milestone this year -- the 50th year of the Mary Kay Pink Cadillac. The company will celebrate at the annual convention kicks off Thursday at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

In 1969, founder Mary Kay Ash bought the first pink Cadillac. For 50 years, the legendary Mary Kay Pink Cadillac has served as a symbol of success across the world.

The Pink Cadillac is seen as a "trophy on wheels" for the top Mary Kay sellers. Nearly 24,000 pink Cadillacs have been awarded.

More than 20,000 beauty consultants will attend the global cosmetics company seminar through Aug. 2.

"Mary Kay started something like no one had seen at that time by opening up entrepreneurship opportunities for women and that opportunity is relevant today as well - if not more," Allyson Sellers, Mary Kay Vice President of Sales Force and Marketing Support said.

The convention will bring in more than $37 million to the local economy.