German Grocer Lidl Expanding in Texas

German grocer Lidl is expanding in North Texas. According to The Dallas Morning News, the grocery plans 15 locations in North Texas. When they open a new location, they bring a fight -- and the ultimate winners are shoppers. CNBC's Courtney Reagan explains. Read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News. (Published 5 hours ago)

German grocer Lidl is expanding in North Texas. According to The Dallas Morning News, the grocery plans 15 locations in North Texas. See More