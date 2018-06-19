Weekend Appliance Repair Makes for a Costly Lesson

What you should know before you hire someone to do an after hours repair. (Published 36 minutes ago)

Xiao Bentley invested in Gobi Mongolian restaurant off Interstate 35 in Denton where diners pick their protein, veggies, and sauce, and then cook the meal on a large grill.



The restaurant goes through a lot of chicken, beef and seafood, which is why Bentley panicked one morning when she walked into the freezer and the termperature was moving toward the dangerously warm zone.



Bentley said she went online and found a 24-hour repair company to come help over the weekend.

Appliance Repair Squad agreed to come out immediately and the tech told her he would have to go to the supply house for the needed part.

Bentley told NBC 5 Responds that the tech said she had to pay $400 for the part before he could order it -- so she paid him.



But Bentley said the tech didn't come back, saying the part wasn't in stock and he would keep trying to get it.

"I bought a temporary freezer from Walmart. It’s a small freezer. I put everything there, just so every day we order, we just order one or two days, and even three, I just did the thing like that," said Bentley.

After losing food to spoilage and incurring the cost of a new freezer, Bentley had spent thousands of dollars. A week later there was still no part and Betley demanded a refund. The company promised one, but Bentley said she never got a check.

We reached out and the owner of Appliance Repair Squad apologized, saying he mailed the check and it must have gotten lost in the mail. He promised to hand-deliver a refund by the end of the week -- which he did.

Remember, if possible, ask a company to pay for a needed part, especially for an emergency repair, as the item should be fixed that day.

If the company refuses, ask to go along to the part supply house and make payment yourself or to call and pay with a credit card.

Credit card payments give you the best protection for those purchases.