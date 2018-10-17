Car makers Kia and Hyundai, owned by the Hyundai Motor Group, are being asked to address reports of non collision-related fires.

We've heard from two North Texas women whose stories were very similar. They were driving their Kias when someone on the road started flagging them down. Before they knew it, they said their cars were covered in flames.

We've since learned that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking into certain models and models of Kias and Hyundais that total 1.6 million vehicles.

"Can you imagine if you put your car in the garage and it burst into flames? It would engulf the whole house and if the family is sleeping might kill the whole family," said Florida Sen. Bill Nelson (D).

Nelson said it's time to get down to the bottom of what's causing these fires.

The Senate Commerce Science & Transportation Committee plans to hold a hearing with the CEOs of Kia and Hyundai on Nov. 14.

In a statement to NBC 5 Wednesday, Hyundai said they are reviewing the request to appear before the Senate committee and that they are looking into the reports of fires.

"Nothing is more important than the safety and security of Hyundai customers. Hyundai actively monitors and evaluates potential safety concerns, including non-collision fires, with all of its vehicles and acts swiftly to recall any vehicles with safety-related defects," a Hyundai spokesman said.

Kia, however, has said “a vehicle fire may be due to any number of complex factors.”