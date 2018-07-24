Job Fairs, Recruitment Events Planned for North Texas

There are a number of job fairs planned in North Texas to help job hopefuls land some of the open positions.

The latest reports for Texas shows the state added more than 27,000 jobs in June and the Texas Workforce Commission reports the unemployment rate improved to 4-percent.

At a career fair in Fort Worth, organizers say applicants can meet hiring managers of top employers one-on-one.

Fort Worth Career Fair

Tuesday, July 24



11 a.m. - 2 p.m.



Radisson Hotel Fort Worth

2540 Meacham Blvd.

Free for job seekers.

You can find more information here.



Sprouts Farmers Market is also holding a nationwide day of hiring at each location. Walk-in interviews will be held at each Sprouts location.

Tuesday, July 24

9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The grocery chain hopes to fill positions in 300 stores.



A list of available positions can be found at sprouts.com/careers.

