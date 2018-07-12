Jimmy John's apologized Thursday and said the delivery driver had been fired and that they hoped to be able to resume deliveries to the towers.

Two of the largest office buildings in downtown Fort Worth have stopped accepting sandwich deliveries from Jimmy John’s, blaming the restaurant’s delivery people for “reckless behavior, safety violations and vandalism.”

Sundance Square, which manages Wells Fargo Tower and America Tower, sent a letter to tenants Wednesday which was obtained by NBC DFW.

“We have multiple instances of reckless behavior, safety violations and vandalism to our property,” the letter said. “They have been given notice before now and continue to operate in a manner we cannot tolerate. So now they have been banned.”

Sundance Square spokeswoman Carolyn Alvey confirmed the letter was sent to tenants but declined to comment further.

Matt Brane, the owner of the Jimmy John’s franchise, issued an apology.

“Once our team found out about our delivery driver’s actions, we terminated the driver immediately and offered to help clean up any damages,” Brane said in a statement. “This was an isolated incident by one ill-intended employee and we apologize for these actions.”

The statement did not explain what the “incident” was and didn’t address the “multiple instances” of problems referred to in Sundance Square’s letter to tenants.

“The orders that we receive from these two towers are important to our business,” Brane said. “We will continue to work towards a positive resolution with Sundance Square Management.”