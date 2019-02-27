JCPenney is looking to hire 80 salon stylists for the DFW area and 6,000 nationwide on Monday, March 4.

The company is hosting a National Hiring Day event for salon stylists at the JCPenney in Alliance Town Center in Fort Worth. The retailer is looking for 80 licensed stylists and cosmetology students to add to their salon business.

During this event, salon education managers will host a free hands-on class at select locations. Space is limited for the class so interested stylists should call their local salon to RSVP in advance.

JCPenney continues to grow its salon presence at locations nationwide.

