J.C. Penney's Opens New Concept Store at North East Mall

The long-promised comeback for struggling retailer J.C. Penney may start Friday at a store 45 minutes from its headquarters in Plano. NBC 5 got an exclusive look at the results of a 13-week renovation that happened as the store was still open to shoppers. (Published 31 minutes ago)

The long-promised comeback for struggling retailer J.C. Penney may start Friday at a store 45 minutes from its headquarters in Plano.

The retailer will host the grand opening of Penney’s, a new concept store at North East Mall in Hurst.

"Friday morning is the beginning of our future. It really truly is. This is our moment," said Shawn Gensch, Chief Customer Officer at J.C. Penney.

NBC 5 got an exclusive look at the results of a 13-week renovation that happened as the store was still open to shoppers. And, it was shoppers who shaped the retailer’s new vision during a year of customer research.

Reporter Films Escape Surrounded By Fire

NBC Bay Area Reporter Bob Redell and his crew had to evacuate when flames got too close. Redell filmed the escape. (Published Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019)

"What we heard from our customer is they want to do more than just shop. They want to explore. They want to discover. So, we've put some one of a kind things here," Gensch said.

The new features include:

• Women and men’s fitting rooms that come with a styling expert and if you need to find a new item, size or color, you scan it right there and a style expert will bring it to you.

• There’s a first-ever barber shop called The Barbery.

• Pearl Cup Coffee will have a bistro on the second floor, and a grab-and-go location on the first floor.

• A Dallas Cowboys fan shop built in partnership with the team.

• A first-ever "move studio" that will feature fitness, stretching and yoga classes.

• Other lifestyle workshops will include makeup, hair styling, cooking.

• Bright lighting and partnership with Shutterfly will provide shoppers social media moments.

Investigative Families Wonder if Taser Policies Aided in Fiery Deaths

Gensch, who joined the team back in May, says what shoppers will see will see at North East Mall is "not a flag ship. It's not a prototype. It's actually sort of a best articulation of our brand."

"We listened to our customers, asked them what they wanted, what they expected from Penney's, and this is what we heard," he said. "We heard they love shopping, They want a great experience when they're doing it, and they want to have things to do while they're exploring brands and fashion."

Experience is a key focus in rebuilding the iconic retailer.

Kincade Fire Destroys Nearly 2 Dozen Homes, Burns 21,900 Acres

A fire in Northern Sonoma county has destroyed at least 49 structures and burned 21,900 acres. The blaze was 5% contained as of Friday morning. (Published Friday, Oct. 25, 2019)

"Inspiring shared experiences and that's what we what our shoppers say they want," Gensch said.

"We don't know, to this scale, how many brand-defining stores we're gonna do. We know this one is here in Hurst. It's gonna stay. And we're gonna learn from it," he said. "There's been a lot of wins and losses in a 117-year-old company but 117 years plus starts on Friday when we reveal Penny's and come forward and say, 'This is who we are.'"