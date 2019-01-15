High Fashion? Neiman Marcus Adds Cannabis Beauty Products to Its Luxury Lineup - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

High Fashion? Neiman Marcus Adds Cannabis Beauty Products to Its Luxury Lineup

The products do not contain the psychoactive ingredient THC

By Melissa Repko - The Dallas Morning News

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Under the Tucson Sun
    NBC 5 News

    Beauty counters at luxury retailer Neiman Marcus are giving new meaning to the term high-end.

    The Dallas-based department store has started to sell soaps, lotions and other skincare products made with cannabidiol or CBD, a compound that comes from the same plant as marijuana. They range in price from $36 to $120.

    For now, at least, the beauty products aren't available in Texas stores — but can be purchased online. They are carried by stores in Beverly Hills and Newport Beach, Calif., San Francisco, Boston and Denver. All five stores are in states where marijuana is legal for adult use.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

    The Life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

    [NATL] The Life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
    AFP/Getty Images

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices