Panel Discussion to Focus on Fort Worth Urban Development

Thursday marks the beginning of Global Entrepreneurship Week in 170 countries worldwide. More than 50 of the 5,000 events planned across the world will take place in Fort Worth.
Several locations across the city will host events dedicated to growing business.
One event, "Global Entrepreneurship Week: Igniting Urban Cores - Developing an Entrepreneurial Ethos," will focus on building momentum for East and Southeast Fort Worth.
Organizers said the panel discussion will focus on pioneers who are unafraid to tackle new development in urban centers.
Chestney Smith Muhammed owns Chef Ches’ Kitchen Express on East Rosedale. He is excited to see a focus on his neighborhood.
"We need it, because we are underrepresented," Muhammed said.
Muhammed said there is limitless possibility in these neighborhoods and the "urban dollar" should not be underestimated.
"We have money, because we have money to spend outside the neighborhood," Muhammed said. "We are trying to keep it inside and recycle it and we can best recycle it by establishing businesses that best support our neighborhood needs."
Muhammed would like to see the city provide small business grants and seminars for would-be business owners in the community.
A complete list of events and registration information is available at the Global Entrepreneurship Week Fort Worth website.
Highlighted events include:
- Global Entrepreneurship Week: Igniting Urban Cores - Developing an Entpreneurial Ethos: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 20, 2019; Texas Wesleyan University Martin Center, 3165 East Rosedale.
- Global Entrepreneurship Week: Kickoff Celebration: 6 p.m. Nov. 14, 2019; IREB Garden and Lobby, 3430 Camp Bowie Blvd.
- Global Entrepreneurship Week: Small Business Workshop: 10 a.m. Nov. 15, 2019; Shamblee Branch, Fort Worth Public Library, 1062 Evans Ave.
- Global Entrepreneurship Week: Oval Table Series - A Small Business Discussion with the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce: 3 p.m. Nov. 18, 2019; Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, 777 Taylor St, Suite 900.
- Global Entrepreneurship Week: Start-Up Series with John Adams of Mucinex: 6 p.m. Nov. 18, 2019; MET Building at UNT Health Science Center, 1000 Montgomery Ave.
- Global Entrepreneurship Week: FuseFW: 6 p.m. Nov. 18, 2019; Fort Worth Business Assistance Center, 1150 South Freeway.
- Global Entrepreneurship Week: Business Research at the Library: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18, 2019; Southwest Regional Branch, Fort Worth Public Library, 4001 Library Lane.
- Global Entrepreneurship Week: Made in the USA - Easier and Cheaper Than You Think: 3 p.m. Nov. 19, 2019; CommonGrounds Workplace, 702 Houston St.
- Global Entrepreneurship Week: Manufacturing in Vietnam: 4:30 p.m. Nov. 19, 2019; Fort Worth Business Assistance Center, 1150 South Freeway.
- Global Entrepreneurship Week: Growing Your Small Business With PeopleFund: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19, 2019; Shamblee Branch, Fort Worth Public Library, 1062 Evans Ave.
- Global Entrepreneurship Week: Small Business Workshop: 10 a.m. Nov. 20, 2019; Central Branch, Fort Worth Public Library, 500 West 3rd St.
- Global Entrepreneurship Week: Education and Entrepreneurship - The Roles Have Changed: 11:30 a.m. Nov. 20, 2019; Jack Morton Business Accelerator, 3114 East Rosedale St.
- Global Entrepreneurship Week: Foodie Fest at Texas Wesleyan: 2 p.m. Nov. 20, 2019; Martin University Center, Texas Wesleyan University, 3165 East Rosedale.
- Global Entrepreneurship Week: TechFW Connect The Dots - World of Entrepreneurs: 5:15 p.m. Nov. 20, 2019; UNT Health Science Center, 3500 Camp Bowie Blvd.
- Global Entrepreneurship Week: Beyond a Marketing Presentation: 8 a.m. Nov. 21, 2019; Fort Worth Business Assistance Center, 1150 South Freeway.
- Global Entrepreneurship Week: Sustainability in Healthcare - Global, Regional and Campus Perspectives: noon Nov. 21, 2019; Center for Biohealth, 3432 Camp Bowie Blvd.