The United States Postal Service warns holiday shoppers the busiest week for shipping is this week -- so get your packages in ASAP.

The USPS said nearly three billion -- BILLION -- pieces of mail will be delivered this week as holiday shoppers sprint to the finish of the holiday season. In the two weeks leading up to Christmas, Dec. 10-23, the Postal Service expected to deliver nearly 200 million packages each week.

"Overall, the Postal Service anticipates delivering nearly 15 billion total pieces of mail and more than 900 million packages between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day - for a total of nearly 16 billion joyful mail and package deliveries this holiday season," the USPS said.

Further, the USPS said Monday will be the busiest day for online postal customers where 400,000 customers were expected to secure shipping online.

So, about those deadlines ... the Postal Service recommends using the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected, not guaranteed, delivery before Christmas.

Dec. 18 - APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express

Dec. 20 - First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)

Dec. 20 - First-class Packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 20 - Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 20 - Priority Mail

Dec. 20 - Alaska to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 22 - Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express

Dec. 22 - Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express

Dec. 22 - Priority Mail Express

Additional news and information, including all domestic, international and military mailing and shipping deadlines, can be found on the Postal Service online holiday newsroom at usps.com/holidaynews.