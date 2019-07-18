Gas Prices on the Rise Across Texas

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.54 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is seven cents more than on this day last week and is nine cents less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.70 while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.39 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.79, which is four cents more than this day last week and seven cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Gas prices have increased amid more expensive crude oil prices, robust demand and decreasing gasoline stocks. Summer driving season is in full swing, and as the weather warms up more people are hitting the roads for vacations and quick getaways. While drivers are paying more at the pump compared to the start of summer, prices remain nine cents below levels seen at this time last year.

"Gas prices have increased amid more expensive crude oil prices, robust demand and decreasing gasoline stocks," Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson, said. "Drivers can save on fuel by downloading the AAA mobile app to help them find the cheapest gas in their area."

Hurricane Barry had minimal impact on gas prices in the region. The one refinery Barry forced to shut down is now in the restart process and other refineries that were in the storm's path report few, if any, impacts on operations.

