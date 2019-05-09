Gas Prices Drop in Texas for First Time in 14 Weeks

The statewide gas price average in Texas has dropped for the first time in 14 weeks.

According to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, the average price in Texas is $2.59 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That price is three cents less than on this day last week and is four cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

AAA Texas surveyed major metro areas and found that drivers in Midland are paying the most for gasoline, at about $2.76 per gallon, while San Antonio drivers are paying the least at $2.45.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.88, which is one cent less than this day last week and four cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, AAA Texas said.

"While gasoline demand remains robust, gasoline inventories built for the first time since early February, which was a surprise, and contributed to a very small drop in gas price averages," AAA Texas said in a news release. "Twenty-seven states saw gas prices decrease or hold steady on the week."

AAA Texas said Texas has not seen its statewide average decrease since the beginning of February, when the average for a gallon of regular unleaded was $1.97.