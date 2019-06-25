General Motors says they're putting another $20 million into the Arlington assembly plant in preparation for a new full-size SUV to be built at the facility.

The money will be used to upgrade plant conveyors; the upgrades are expected to be completed in 2020.

"We've been building trucks in Texas for more than 20 years, and our additional investment in Arlington Assembly is proof of our commitment and confidence in our Arlington team," said Gerald Johnson, GM executive vice president of Global Manufacturing. "We are counting on the Arlington team to continue focusing on building the highest quality products possible for our customers while preparations continue for the launch of the next generation of our full-size SUVs."

Since 2015, GM has invested more than $1.4 billion in improvements at the Arlington facility to build a new paint shop, body shop and assembly area. They've invested another $2.8 billion in at plants in Flint and Fort Wayne to prepare for their next generation of vehicles.

"GM's new trucks and SUVs are also driving new investments at plants in Moraine, Ohio to expand diesel engine production, Toledo, Ohio to expand 10-speed transmission production and more," the company said in a news release Tuesday.

More than 4,500 workers at the plant currently build the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban and the GMC Yukon, Yukon XL and the Cadillac Escalade. GM said they delivered more than 282,000 full-size SUVs in 2018.