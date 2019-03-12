Fox News has distanced itself from critical remarks about Islam by one of its commentators and has received calls to fire one of its primetime hosts for comments that were criticized as misogynistic, adding to renewed scrutiny of the cable news channel, NBC News reports.

The liberal activist group Media Matters for America released recordings on Sunday and Monday of a variety of comments Tucker Carlson made during appearances on a radio show in which he disparaged sex workers in Florida and described women as being “primitive.” The Fox host credited white men for "creating civilization," called Iraqi people "semiliterate primitive monkeys," and said the Congressional Black Caucus "exists to blame the white man for everything."

Fox News declined to comment. Carlson did not immediately respond to a request for comment, though he did tweet Sunday, "Media Matters caught me saying something naughty."

Separately, Fox News issued a statement on Sunday in which it condemned comments made by Jeanine Pirro, a Fox News host who questioned the loyalty of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., because of her Muslim beliefs and headscarf.

Ethiopian-Americans Mourn Airline Crash Victims

The Ethiopian community in Aurora, Colorado, planned a Sunday night get-together to celebrate a historic day, but that celebration became bittersweet with the news of an Ethiopian Airlines plane crashing and killing everyone on board. (Published Monday, March 11, 2019)

“We strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro’s comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar," the company said in a statement. "They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly."