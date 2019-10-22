Fort Worth's newest entertainment venue will officially open on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Dickies Arena, a 14,000-seat venue, is located in the city's Cultural District adjacent to its Will Rogers Memorial Center campus. It was developed by Fort Worth businessman and philanthropist Ed Bass.

"My participation in this arena, you might say, is my estate planning," Bass said. "I am giving a piece of my wealth at a time when it's more immediately useful. I can participate and I could help guide it the way that I envision."

The arena will host concerts, sporting events, and family entertainment. It will also be the new home to Fort Worth Stock Show rodeo performances.

The arena was designed by David M. Schwarz Architects.

Inside the arena, visitors may notice a number of nods to Texas – including the Lone Star State's native plants, grasses, and trees. The exterior is described as a blend of Art Deco and modern architectural styles, designed to complement the Will Rogers Memorial Center.

Two towers anchor the north façade, paying homage to the Pioneer Tower at the Will Rogers.

The arena is about 560,000 square feet.