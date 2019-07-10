Hamburger and hot dog buns recalled Wednesday, July 10, 2019, by Flowers Foods include the Wonder and Great Value brands.

Hamburger and hot dog buns baked by Flowers Foods, Inc., including popular brands Wonder and Great Value, are being voluntarily recalled due to the potential for small pieces of hard plastic being found in the bread.

Flowers, of Thomasville, Georgia, said the plastic was likely introduced during production and that consumption of the product may cause a choking hazard. No related injuries or illnesses have been reported.

The products being recalled were distributed to retail customers under a variety of brand names and distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Below is a list of the products, UPC numbers, “best by” dates, and the first three digits of the lot number for the products involved in this recall.

If you purchased any of the above products, return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST. Consumers also may contact the center via e-mail by visiting flowersfoods.com/contact/consumers.