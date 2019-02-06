Texas-based convenience store chain Buc-ee's is being sued in Alabama, accused of pricing its gasoline at an unfairly cheap rate that harms competitors.
Oasis Travel Center LLC sued Buc-ee's on Friday, claiming the newcomer's gas prices violate the Alabama Motor Fuel Marketing Act. When Buc-ee's opened its new location, it priced gas at $1.79 a gallon, which violated state law by selling it for under $2, according to the complaint.
Oasis Travel Center is seeking an injunction to prevent Buc-ee's from selling gas below $2. It described the pricing as "unfair and predatory."
The new Alabama location opened Jan. 21 off Interstate 10 in Robertsdale, located between Mobile and Pensacola, Florida. It is the first Buc-ee's location outside Texas.
Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's has 35 convenience stores and travel centers in Texas and Alabama. The company also operates the largest convenience store in the world, located in New Braunfels, Texas.