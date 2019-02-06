The legendary Texas convenience store and travel center chain opened its first location outside the Lone Star State in Alabama on Monday. (Published Monday, Jan. 21, 2019)

First Bucees Outside of Texas Opens in Alabama

Texas-based convenience store chain Buc-ee's is being sued in Alabama, accused of pricing its gasoline at an unfairly cheap rate that harms competitors.

Oasis Travel Center LLC sued Buc-ee's on Friday, claiming the newcomer's gas prices violate the Alabama Motor Fuel Marketing Act. When Buc-ee's opened its new location, it priced gas at $1.79 a gallon, which violated state law by selling it for under $2, according to the complaint.

Oasis Travel Center is seeking an injunction to prevent Buc-ee's from selling gas below $2. It described the pricing as "unfair and predatory."

The new Alabama location opened Jan. 21 off Interstate 10 in Robertsdale, located between Mobile and Pensacola, Florida. It is the first Buc-ee's location outside Texas.

Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's has 35 convenience stores and travel centers in Texas and Alabama. The company also operates the largest convenience store in the world, located in New Braunfels, Texas.