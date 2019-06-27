A massive new mixed-used development planned along the northern edge of Frisco may start moving dirt as soon as this summer.

The Fields development promises at least 10,000 homes, new office and retail, green space and the new headquarters for the PGA of America.

Fields covers 2,500 acres along the north end of Frisco on currently undeveloped land along U.S. Highway 380 from Preston Road to the Dallas North Tollway.

It is a massive development in the city that Mayor Jeff Cheney expects will change how Frisco grows.

"I think Frisco is going to develop differently. We always thought it would slowly move northward, but I think what's going to happen is you're going to start seeing it develop on the northern corridor and work its way back to the middle," Cheney said. "That part of our city is probably going to develop 15 years earlier than it may have otherwise."

During the first day of its summer work session, the Frisco City Council got an early look at a detailed map of the two 18-hole golf courses and a short "urban" course planned by the PGA.

"That was our first look to be able to see where the water is, where I'm going to be able to shank my ball," joked Cheney. "To see the distances of the holes, it's really exciting to see it come to life and what it's really going to look like."

Plans also call for a new Omni hotel and a Top Golf location.

During Thursday's summer work session, the city council also heard updates on the new library. In May, voters approved bond packages that included $62 million to move the library from City Hall to the building next to The Frisco Discovery Center.

The new library would be much larger and include community event space.

Thursday, the library staff presented early concepts of the design which may include a rooftop deck that could be rented for weddings and private events, a drive through to pick up and drop off materials, along with new technology spaces and quiet rooms.

The library expects to move to the new building in mid-2022.

The council also learned the city is continuing to move forward on plans for Grand Park, a large regional park that’s been in the works for years.

The project has been complicated by an environmental cleanup of nearby Stewart Creek. City staff told the council a clean up plan has been submitted to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality in June. The city said it is also waiting on permit approval from the Army Corps of Engineers to build a new lake.

Cheney explained the concept has expanded to now include 600 acres of park land, including Grand Park East and Grand Park West.

"It's most important we get it right, so this is going to be a park that's going to be one of the nicest parks in the entire country," said Cheney.

If all the permits come through, construction may start in 2022.