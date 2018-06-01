Dow's Record Peak to Benefit 401k Retirement Accounts

Private wealth advisor Derrick Kinney says Wall Street's record week is good news for investors, and North Texans with 401K retirement accounts will see the impact in higher account balances. Now is the time to look over your accounts, Kinney says, and decide whether to make any changes. He also urges a bit of caution going forward, and keeping an eye out for possible market corrections. (Published Friday, Jan 5, 2018)

