Dow Soars After Lower Open, Continuing Wild Ride

In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, the New York Stock Exchange is reflected in a window in New York City. The Dow dropped more than 300 points at the open on Monday morning.

U.S. stocks fell at the opening bell on Wednesday, then surged back into the green, following another roller coaster trading session Tuesday that ended with the Dow Jones industrial average up 567 points, CNBC reported.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 100 points at the open, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite both declining 0.3 percent. But the Dow quickly recovered, climbing 300 points into the range of 25,000.

Stocks had sold off sharply in the last five days on fears over a coming rise in interest rates, obscure volatility-tracking funds and computer-driven trading.

But Tuesday's rally, which brought the Dow back to nearly 25,000 points, provided a boost for markets in Asia and Europe.

Dow Jones Industrial Average Largest Daily Percent Loss Date Close Points change % Change Oct. 19, 1987 1,738.74 −508.00 −22.61 Oct. 28, 1929 260.64 −38.33 −12.82 Dec. 18, 1899 58.27 −7.94 −11.99 Oct. 29, 1929 230.07 −30.57 −11.73 Nov. 6, 1929 232.13 −25.55 −9.92 Aug. 12, 1932 63.11 −5.79 −8.40 Mar. 14, 1907 76.23 −6.89 −8.29 Oct. 26, 1987 1,793.93 −156.83 −8.04 Oct. 15, 2008 8,577.91 −733.08 −7.87 July 21, 1933 88.71 −7.55 −7.84 Data source: measuringworth.com