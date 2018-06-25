The Dickies Arena is set to open next year off Montgomery Street. The project is about 50 percent complete and Mayor Betsy Price says it will be a memorable arena for many years to come. (Published 5 hours ago)

Crews and city leaders celebrated a major milestone in the construction of Fort Worth's $540 million Dickies Arena -- the arena is now officially 50 percent complete and topped out.

"It astounds me how quick it's come up," said Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price. "For the past year, everybody in the city has watched this -- piece by piece we've seen the dome go on. It's really exciting."

With confetti canons blasting underneath it, a steel beam signed by city, community, and project leaders was hoisted high above the construction site -- and will be the highest beam on the 14,000 seat structure.

During the ceremony, Price shared a story from her recent trade mission trip to Europe about a conversation she had with a French travel writer regarding the new arena.



"I mentioned Dickies Arena and he said 'Dickies -- as in workwear?'" said Price. "He said, 'We know that in Europe. We wear them. So you're worldwide now.'"

Though just an anecdote for now, Price and other leaders are hopeful the arena will garner that kind of attention and help shine a bright light on Fort Worth.

"Just as my parents thought the Will Rogers tower was quite the feat, our kids, our grandkids will look to this arena for years to come," said Price. "What an impact it will have on our booming city."

Dickies Arena, which is supposed to be completed in the fall 2019, is already slated to host the first and second rounds of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament and the 2020 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships.

It will also be the new home of the rodeo during the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo beginning in 2020.

Building management confirmed they are in the process of booking concerts for the arena, which they plan to announce at a later date.

