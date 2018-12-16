Department Store Survivors Neiman Marcus and JC Penney Again Must Stare Down Challenges - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Department Store Survivors Neiman Marcus and JC Penney Again Must Stare Down Challenges

Dallas' love affair with Neiman Marcus goes back more than 100 years

By Maria Halkias - The Dallas Morning News

Published 48 minutes ago

    Department Store Survivors Neiman Marcus and JC Penney Again Must Stare Down Challenges
    NBC 5 News

    Deep in the hearts of Texans hail two of America's oldest, continuously operating department stores.

    Browse through a Neiman Marcus or a J.C. Penney this holiday season, and neither gives off any scent of financial trouble. After all, Dallas-based Neiman Marcus and Plano-based Penney are survivors of 30-plus years of department store consolidations and declines.

    Christmas is when retailers prove their worth. Their relevance is on display in a crowded, competitive landscape. It's an accomplishment that these centenarians have gotten this far as dozens of department store names are no more. Longevity isn't enough, as 125-year-old Sears is proving.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

