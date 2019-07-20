Dallas Outranks All in Attracting Young Professionals - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Outranks All in Attracting Young Professionals

Millennials are the largest generation in the country's workforce, according to the Pew Research Center

By Dom DiFurio - The Dallas Morning News

Published 16 minutes ago

    Dallas grew its millennial population more than any other city in the U.S., a new analysis of Census Bureau data shows.

    Personal finance website SmartAsset analyzed net migration rates and found that 10,371 millennials moved to Dallas in 2017, the most recent data available. It defined millennials as those between the ages of 20 and 34.

    SmartAsset examined 173 cities. Other popular spots for millennials on the move were Seattle, Portland, Columbia, S.C., and Norfolk, Va. Seattle gained 8,007 young professionals, Portland drew 6,586, Columbia attracted 6,554 and Norfolk brought in 5,430.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

