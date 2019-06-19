Dallas Board Could Close Car Wash With History of Problems

Wednesday, the Dallas Board of Adjustments is expected to decide if and when a car wash with a history of problems will close.

City officials have said Jim’s Car Wash on Martin Luther King Boulevard, in the Fair Park neighborhood, has become a public safety concern.

Earlier this year, the board decided the car wash was a detriment to the surrounding neighborhood. Earlier in June, a judge ordered additional security measures, and the owner closed the business instead of trying to operate within the new restrictions.

This comes after an incident where several people fired around 40 shots, which wounded four people and killed one woman.

The city attorney’s office said there were hundreds of people at the car wash at the time of the shooting.

Jim’s car wash has been in business for about 40 years.