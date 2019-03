The Dallas Police Department created a hiring opportunity for employers and colleges around the Metroplex area.

The first-ever DPD Community Job and College Fair will give students the opportunity to connect with representatives and colleges looking to hire.

Amazon, Kroger and second chance companies will be conducting interviews on site.

Other companies will be accepting applications and interviewing for employment positions for ages 16 and older.

UNT Dallas, University of Texas at Arlington, University of Phoenix, Paul Quinn College and Richard College are some of the universities who will be in attendance.

The event is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Northwest Community Center, 5750 Pineland Dr. Dallas, TX 75231.