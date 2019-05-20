Dallas-Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport and American Airlines revealed plans Monday to develop a sixth terminal at the airport, Terminal F.

Initial plans call for DFW to invest up to $3.5 billion in terminal improvements, including the construction of Terminal F and enhancements to Terminal C. The identified site south of Terminal D provides significant flexibility for phasing in the number of gates for Terminal F, with a long-term projection of up to 24 gates, as demand for additional facilities is warranted.

Design work for Terminal F will begin immediately and it's expected to open in 2025.

The airport said in a news release that "the design of Terminal F is expected to accommodate a changing aviation industry as DFW utilizes innovative technologies to facilitate the movement of customers, maintain cost efficiencies for airlines and improve operational performance."

DFW and American will explore several different options for the layout of the Terminal F site and that they expect the details to be finalized as part of a new airlines lease agreement for DFW that is being negotiated. DFW and American anticipate the investment to be financed by bonds and repaid through airlines rates and charges over the life of the bonds.

"Today's announcement sets the stage for DFW Airport's next 50 years," said Sean Donohue, CEO of DFW Airport. "The new Terminal F and the expansion that could follow will provide the region with the growth it needs to compete with international business centers. The airport is growing faster than ever, and it needs to keep pace with the Dallas-Fort Worth economy to provide jobs and connections for businesses and families. We're grateful to Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and Board Chairman Bill Meadows for their leadership. I want to especially recognize American for its commitment to DFW Airport. We look forward to working together to deliver what will be an efficient, modern terminal with a state-of-the-art customer experience."

Earlier this month American Airlines and the airport recently opened 15 new gates at the Terminal E satellite. The airline now has more than 900 flights daily from DFW and serves more than 9,000 one-stop destinations.

American Airlines Gets Even Bigger At DFW

American Airlines is in the midst of a massive expansion at DFW Airport. "This is the largest expansion at a U.S. airline hub probably in twenty years or so," said Vasu Raja, American's Vice President of Planning. The Fort Worth based airline is adding 100 departures a day this summer from its largest hub. (Published Thursday, May 16, 2019)

"This is an exciting day for American and our more than 31,000 team members who call Dallas/Fort Worth home," said American Airlines Chairman and CEO Doug Parker. "American enjoys a wonderful relationship with the City of Fort Worth, the City of Dallas and DFW Airport, and we thank Mayor Price, Mayor Rawlings, and Sean and the entire DFW team for being such great partners. DFW is American's largest hub and a central gateway to our extensive international and domestic network. The plans we're announcing today will allow for the continued growth of DFW and ensure the airport remains a premier gateway for American for many more years to come."

"We look forward to accommodating the continued growth of our city and the region through infrastructure improvements and expansion at DFW Airport," said Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price. "We're glad to see DFW's anchor carrier, American Airlines, headquartered in Fort Worth, collaborate with the Airport to take this area to new heights. This new terminal will further fuel economic development and job growth in our region."

"This is one of the most significant announcements in my eight years as mayor," said Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings. "The fact that American Airlines believes in the DFW International Airport Board and management enough to make this tremendous investment in the future of the Airport is something we should all celebrate. This will further solidify DFW's standing as one of the best international airports in the world."