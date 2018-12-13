Christmas is coming a few weeks early for DFW travelers. DFW Airport has terminal parking on sale starting Thursday.

The 12 Days of Christmas Sale, from Dec. 13 to 24, features parking for just $8 a day compared to the usual $24 daily fee. The deal is good for parking through Feb. 28. You can check out the sale here.

"Terminal Parking is DFW’s most convenient self-parking option with a total of 28,000 spaces. Our state-of-the-art digital parking guidance systems are installed throughout Terminal A, D and E garages to help you easily find a space," the airport said on their website.