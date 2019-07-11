DART Renews Four-Year Agreement with Parkland Hospital

The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Board of Directors has approved an agreement that will extend a four-year shuttle service with Parkland Hospital for $5,480,000.

The approval on Tuesday, July 9, requires DART to continue free fares on Routes 704 and 705 and add Route 706 to serve off-site employees on weekdays.

That new route, to start August 12, reaches Southwestern Medical District/Parkland Station, Parkland's Off-Site Employee Offices and the Parkland Employee Physician Office with service every 15-minutes from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to DART, the transit service approved a policy in 1998 to allow shuttle services that connect to rail stations or transit centers where an employer or other entity agrees to pay for it.

Tropical Storm Barry Could Become First Atlantic Hurricane of the Season

Tropical Storm Barry is already flooding parts of New Orleans and is expected to intensify as it moves over land this weekend. (Published Thursday, July 11, 2019)

A five-year agreement for shuttle service between DART's Green Line and Parkland Hospital began in 2011 and was extended an additional four years in 2015. According to DART, the shuttles have helped area hospitals and medical district offices by providing transit to employees, patients and visitors.