An Albuquerque couple aboard Southwest Airlines' deadly Flight 1380 is suing the Dallas-based carrier, alleging negligence and seeking compensation for injuries suffered in the 2018 accident, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

The Dallas-bound flight from New York LaGuardia Airport suffered midflight engine failure, sending debris shooting into the fuselage, breaking a window and depressurizing the cabin at an altitude of over 32,000 feet in what was the most serious U.S. aviation accident in recent history.

Andrea and Kevin Nelson are accusing the airline, as well as the makers of the airplane and its parts, of knowing about possible deficiencies with the plane's fan blades after a similar incident had occurred in 2016. The Nelsons' lawsuit alleges the companies involved failed to conduct due diligence inspection and testing.

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Burning Plane Lands at Moscow Airport; At Least 40 Dead