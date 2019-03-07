Could DFW Airport be Sold to Raise Cash?

The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth both have big challenges that could benefit from huge infusions of cash. D Magazine says Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport should be sold to raise that kind of money. Could it really be done?

Not exactly. Federal law does not allow selling a public airport to private owners. But it does allow a very long-term lease.

Former Dallas City Attorney Larry Casto investigated the idea when he was at Dallas City Hall.

"The federal statute allows a lease. You privatize the management for a given amount of time," Casto said. "So it's very legal. It's just whether the numbers make sense for the North Texas region."

DFW Airport, which is larger in size than Manhattan Island, has plenty of real estate not needed for aviation. A new headquarters building and other new construction around the airport are just some of the development sites where, over the past 10 years, the airport has started making use of all that land. Other parts of the airport property now have offices and warehouses.

"DFW Airport is a great, great location," DFW CEO Sean Donohue said. "The owner-cities get benefits, they get tax benefits from that."

The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth own the airport. Dallas paid more to build it so it has a 64 percent ownership share. But the owner cities still get relatively little direct cash in return from the big operation.

The mayors of both cities serve on the DFW Airport Board of Directors.

"I have been pushing from day one to try to figure out how we could get tax benefits back to the City of Dallas," said Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings.

D Magazine suggests a 40-year lease to a private operator could net an upfront payment to Dallas of $5.3 billion and $3 billion to Fort Worth. Then Dallas might receive up to $14 million each year and Fort Worth $8 million.

Federal law requires that airport debt be paid first from the cash so the private operator might be able to pass the savings of debt-free operating costs on to travelers and airlines.

"I just want to know if that's true," Casto said. "If it's there, why wouldn't we do it? But we need to do a deep dive and research the data to see if that proves to be the case."

Rawlings said he thinks investors would be interested.

"People would love to have a piece of this. But it really has got to be a joint decision," Rawlings said.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price was in Austin Thursday and did not attend the DFW Airport Board meeting. She has said in the past that she opposed the change and supported the current arrangement as the best way for DFW Airport to serve the North Texas region.

"As of right now we haven't been given that direction to pursue it, so we're not pursuing it," Donahue said.

The change would also require support from airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration.

"To be clear, I haven't said that I want to do it," Rawlings said. "I've said we need to explore all these alternatives."

The officials said Thursday that recent changes in federal rules make airport privatization easier but it is still just talk in North Texas for now.