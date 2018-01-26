An artist's rendering of a solar field being developed along the border of Upton and Pecos counties.

The largest solar project in Texas history, a $260 million solar farm that will cover 1,500 acres, is under construction in West Texas and will bring power to 50,000 homes annually.



A California-based company, 174 Power Global Corporation, is building the project along the border of Upton and Pecos counties.



Midway Solar partnered with Austin Energy to create the largest installed photovoltaics project in Texas to date.

The project has been in development for two years and will be made up of more than 680,000 modules that will generate enough energy from the sun to power approximately 50,000 homes annually.

The plan is to build, own and operate the power plant for 25 years and sell 100 percent of the electricity output, 174 Power Global Corporation said.