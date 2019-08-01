Collin Creek Mall Closes its Doors for Final Time - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Collin Creek Mall Closes its Doors for Final Time

Published 2 hours ago

    The Collin Creek Mall officially shut down for good on Thursday, July 31, 2019.

    The last lease inside the mall officially expired on July 31 and on the same day, the mall shut down for good.

    The mall opened back in 1981, along U.S. Hwy 75 in Plano, just north of what is now the President George Bush Turnpike.

    Plans for a $1 billion redevelopment of the mall was approved by the Plano city council meeting in July.

    Centurion American Development Group bought most of the old mall with a vision for redeveloping the 99 acres with shops, restaurants, a hotel, houses and apartments.

