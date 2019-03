Café Momentum is giving teens who were in the juvenile justice system the chance at a paid fellowship starting this month, Sunday, March 24, 2019.

The business, located in Downtown Dallas, offers culinary, job and life-skill training for at-risk youths and is now partnering with Ruthie’s Food Trucks.

The 12-month internship pairs interns with a case manager to build on their industry experience.

The nonprofit hired Maya Barnes and 41 other interns to help run the truck by making decisions, such as where to park it.

