Bud Light cans and bottles sold in Texas after Nov. 28, 2017 will sport the state's iconic Texas lone star.

Starting Tuesday, Bud Light drinkers in the Lone Star State can enjoy special "Texified" packaging.



To celebrate 35 years of brewing Bud Light in Houston, the beermaker's largest brewery, Bud Light is debuting special-edition bottles and cans featuring the iconic Texas lone star.



"The Houston brewery has been perfecting Bud Light and other Anheuser-Busch brands for the state since 1982, but this is the first time the brand has created a Texas-specific packaging," the company said.



What's more, Bud Light said they later add region-specific campaigns in 2018. Details about those campaigns will released at a later date.



The Texas-themed cans are available statewide on Tuesday anywhere Bud Light is sold.