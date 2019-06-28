Big Tex is Hiring 7,000 for Upcoming State Fair of Texas

With the 2019 State Fair of Texas right around the corner, Big Tex is officially looking to fill seasonal jobs.

The State Fair of Texas provides more than 7,000 seasonal job opportunities every year, with approximately 2,200 people employed directly by the fair.

Remaining seasonal positions report to independent contractors including concessionaires, ride operators, and vendors. The minimum wage for job openings paid by the State Fair of Texas for 2019 is $11.15/hour, raised from $10/hour in 2018.

Job applications are now available online for a variety of departments and positions.

Applications for seasonal positions can be found online, with opportunities available in the following areas: Clean Team, Commercial Vendor Booths, Coupon Sales, Creative Arts, Food and Beverage, Games, Gates, Greenhouse/Landscape Operations, Guest Services, Livestock, Maintenance, Plumbing, and Security.

To apply for a seasonal position at the State Fair of Texas, click here.

The Fair has partnered with several local organizations who will be opening their computer facilities to those wanting to fill out job applications. Assistance with the application process, resumes, creating professional email accounts, and virtual phone numbers will also be offered at specific locations through CARDBoard Project.

Please find details on all participating Dallas locations below:

Cornerstone Baptist Church

1819 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

214-426-5468

Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturdays, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Cornerstone Kitchen

(with online application assistance in partnership with CARDBoard Project)

2815 S. Ervay St., Bldg B.

214-421-5532

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Frazier House

4600 Spring Avenue

214-324-4443

Mondays & Wednesdays, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Library

(with online application assistance in partnership with CARDBoard Project)

2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

972-571-3202

Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

West Dallas Public Library

(with online application assistance in partnership with CARDBoard Project)

2332 Singleton Boulevard

214-670-6445

2nd & 4th Wednesday of each month, 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.