Everyone remembers that feeling of sharpening a brand new pencil or organizing your backpack before the first day of school. But how much do parents spend on all those supplies?

North Texas parents spend more on school supplies with an average of $561 compared to other parents across the country who spend an average of $510, according to a survey by Deloitte Consumer Business.

Online shopping can be attractive as free shipping becomes more widespread, but local parents still prefer selecting supplies in store.



Dallas-Fort Worth parents are expected to spend double while in-store shopping compared to online shopping.

How You Can Help NTX Students Who Need School Supplies

You may know some parents who check off that school supply list early or those who drop by the aisles the weekend before.



Fifty-nine percent of Dallas-Fort Worth parents surveyed start back-to-school shopping in July compared to the national average of 52 percent.