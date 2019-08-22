The new, massive "Live! By Loews" Hotel and Convention Center in the heart of Arlington’s Entertainment District is set to open Thursday with a ribbon cutting and celebration.
The hotel will be 14 stories with 300 rooms and 23 suites, and along with the convention center comes a $150 million price tag.
It promises to the exclamation point on the success story of the Entertainment District, which includes AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Park, the soon-to-be-transformed Globe Life Stadium, the Arlington eSports Arena and Texas Live.
The kitchen staff was already at work early Thursday morning, perfecting the foods they'll serve at the hotel's Texas-inspired restaurant "Cut & Bourbon."
An outdoor lounge and bar, "Clover Club," is starting to look like its artist rendering, offering a panoramic view of AT&T Stadium.
Each room has floor-to-ceiling glass windows, so no matter where you go — a room, the convention center ballrooms, the hotel's gym or atop the penthouse terraces — you get a view of Arlington's massive stadiums.
Live! by Loews is already accepting reservations. For more information about availability and pricing, visit the hotel's website.