An artist's rendering of the "Live! By Loews Hotel and Convention Center" in Arlington’s Entertainment District. (Published Aug. 22, 2019)

The new, massive "Live! By Loews" Hotel and Convention Center in the heart of Arlington’s Entertainment District is set to open Thursday with a ribbon cutting and celebration.

The hotel will be 14 stories with 300 rooms and 23 suites, and along with the convention center comes a $150 million price tag.

It promises to the exclamation point on the success story of the Entertainment District, which includes AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Park, the soon-to-be-transformed Globe Life Stadium, the Arlington eSports Arena and Texas Live.

The kitchen staff was already at work early Thursday morning, perfecting the foods they'll serve at the hotel's Texas-inspired restaurant "Cut & Bourbon."

An outdoor lounge and bar, "Clover Club," is starting to look like its artist rendering, offering a panoramic view of AT&T Stadium.

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

Each room has floor-to-ceiling glass windows, so no matter where you go — a room, the convention center ballrooms, the hotel's gym or atop the penthouse terraces — you get a view of Arlington's massive stadiums.

Live! by Loews is already accepting reservations. For more information about availability and pricing, visit the hotel's website.