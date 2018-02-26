Arlington Reveals Texas Live! Construction Progress

Texas Live!, Arlington's 200,000-square-foot entertainment, dining, and hospitality venue, is on track to be completed by late summer or early fall.

Texas Live! will be adjacent to the future home of the Texas Rangers and will have a 5,000 capacity outdoor event pavilion and a 300-room upscale hotel.

The projects are estimated to represent over $1.25 billion and the amenities will include an ultimate fan clubhouse, a 35,000 square foot multi-level arena, a 5,000-capacity outdoor event pavilion, a restaurant created by Guy Fieri and more.

The entertainment venue is bringing 3,025 new jobs to the City of Arlington and Tarrant County, including 1,000 permanent positions once the facility is opened.

"Texas Live! is one of the most exciting, game-changing projects with which we have been involved," says Wesley Weaver, vice president with Manhattan Construction, the same company that built AT&T Stadium.