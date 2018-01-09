American Airlines Selects Lands' End for New Uniforms

Fort Worth-based American Airlines has selected popular retailer Lands' End to supply new uniforms for more than 51,000 employees.

Lands' End made the announcement on Tuesday. The clothing company will design new uniforms for several departments within American, including Flight Service, Airport Customer Service and Premium Customer Service.

In a press release, Jerome Griffith, Chief Executive Officer of Lands’ End said “We are thrilled to be partnering with American Airlines as their uniform supplier. The two companies share a strong commitment to their loyal customers and hold their employees in the highest regard. This exciting project has combined the strengths of the Lands' End and American Airlines teams – leveraging Lands’ End’s broad apparel design expertise and renowned quality, value and service, combined with months of valuable input from American Airlines employees, who will be wearing the uniforms with comfort and confidence in their day-to-day roles.”

The airline debuted new uniforms for its employees in 2016 after a long-awaited testing period. The flight attendants' union, however, said it received more than 3,500 complaints about bad reactions from the uniforms.

Small Dog Survives After Eagle Flies Away With It

A lucky puppy in Pennsylvania has been reunited with her family after being carried away by an eagle. Zoey was snatched as she was playing outside her home Tuesday. Her family immediately went after her. "We started searching. Searching for a body. We didn't think she'd be alive," said Zoey's owner.

(Published 25 minutes ago)

In June of 2017, American announced that it would change uniform suppliers after the complaints from employees.

Lands' End will now partner with the American Airlines uniform committee to design the new uniforms with hopes of rolling out test versions by October of 2018. Both companies hope to roll out the final product to all employees by late 2019.

