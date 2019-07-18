American Airlines Old Headquarters at DFW Airport is Up for Grabs - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
American Airlines Old Headquarters at DFW Airport is Up for Grabs

By Steve Brown/ The Dallas Morning News

Published 17 minutes ago

    With construction winding down on its new office digs, Fort Worth-based American Airlines is peddling its old headquarters near DFW International Airport.

    Commercial real estate firm Transwestern has been hired to sell the three-building, almost 1.4 million-square-foot office campus on Amon Carter Boulevard south of Airport Freeway.

    "This offering presents an outstanding opportunity for a user or investor to acquire an ideally located office campus with excellent recruiting access to both Dallas and Fort Worth," Transwestern managing director Mike Hardage said in a statement. "The property has been extremely well maintained and features a unique underground pedestrian tunnel that connects all three buildings

    Click here to read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

