American Airlines announced a new deal Monday with Hong Kong-based Cathay Dragon Airlines that will give fliers access to southeast Asian hot spots such as Phuket, Thailand and Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Through its Oneworld Alliance, American Airlines fliers will now get flights through Hong Kong on Cathay Dragon to Dhaka, Bangladesh (DAC); Chiang Mai, Thailand (CNX); Da Nang, Vietnam (DAD); and the resort region of Phuket, Thailand.

American's network will also now have more frequent flights to Penang, Malaysia; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and Hanoi, Vietnam.

