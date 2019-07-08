American Airlines Inks Deal to Open Routes to 4 Cities in Southeast Asia - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
American Airlines Inks Deal to Open Routes to 4 Cities in Southeast Asia

By Kyle Arnold - The Dallas Morning News

Published 34 minutes ago

    American Airlines announced a new deal Monday with Hong Kong-based Cathay Dragon Airlines that will give fliers access to southeast Asian hot spots such as Phuket, Thailand and Dhaka, Bangladesh.

    Through its Oneworld Alliance, American Airlines fliers will now get flights through Hong Kong on Cathay Dragon to Dhaka, Bangladesh (DAC); Chiang Mai, Thailand (CNX); Da Nang, Vietnam (DAD); and the resort region of Phuket, Thailand.

    American's network will also now have more frequent flights to Penang, Malaysia; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and Hanoi, Vietnam.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

