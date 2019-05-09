American Airlines is adding new flights out of DFW this winter to warmer destinations.

On Monday, the Fort Worth-based airline will beging selling tickets to new flights to Mexico, the Caribbean and a few domestic destinations that'll begin service in December.

"As we looked at our Latin America and Caribbean network, we saw some unique opportunities to grow, providing more service to the places our customers value most," said Vasu Raja, Vice President of Network and Schedule Planning for American. "We know that customers who travel for business during the week are seeking Caribbean destinations on the weekends, and we're looking forward to providing new opportunities for that this winter."

American already offers 85 daily flights to Mexico and will add another between Phoenix and Chihuahua (CUU) on Dec. 18. The airline already flies daily between DFW and CUU.

Father Says Attempt to Pawn Baby Was a Stunt for Snapchat

This Florida father is rethinking his latest Snapchat skit. Brian Slocum, who was caught on camera at a Florida pawn shop attempting to pawn off his 7-month-old son, said the attempt was just a stunt for his Snapchat account that features himself and his baby. (Published Thursday, May 9, 2019)

On Dec. 21, they'll add flights on an Embraer E175 Tuesday and Saturday between DFW and Huatulco and Acapulco.

Want to head into the Caribbean? AA is kicking off service on Dec. 18 between DFW and the Costa Rican cities of San Jose and Liberia.

The airline will also add service on Saturdays on a 757 from DFW and Chicago to St. Thomas.

Lastly, American is also adding service with a CRJ200 from DFW to St. George, Utah on Sept. 26.