Amazon to Hire 30,000 Workers, Many in North Texas

Amazon plans to hire 30,000 people in the coming months, and to accommodate all of that growth it will host a Career Day in six cities, including Dallas, on Tuesday. (Published 13 minutes ago)

Amazon plans to hire 30,000 people in the coming months, and to accommodate all of that growth it will host a Career Day in six cities, including Dallas, on Tuesday.

Thousands of people have already registered for the Dallas Career Day, according to an Amazon representative, which will take place at the Frontiers of Flight Museum near Dallas Love Field.

All of the hiring positions are full-time with benefits, according to the company, and include a variety of responsibilities and skillsets.

Aside from Dallas, the other Career Day events will take place in Arlington, VA, Boston, Chicago, Nashville and Seattle.

To Fill 30,000 Jobs, Amazon Plans Hiring Events in 6 Cities

Amazon is looking to fill more than 30,000 vacant jobs by early next year, and is holding job fairs across the country next week to find candidates. (Published Monday, Sept. 9, 2019)

Participants in Career Day will be able to meet with current Amazon employees who work in a variety of departments, so that the candidates can get a better understanding of what the actual job is like, an Amazon representative told NBC DFW.

Among the positions Amazon is hiring for in the Dallas-Fort Worth region are jobs that will help support the new Amazon Air hub that is set to open in October at Alliance Airport in Fort Worth.

Amazon recently ended its relationship with FedEx, and is preparing to take on a greater burden of shipping its own deliveries.

The online shipping giant has amassed its own fleet of a few dozen airplanes, which will help the company satisfy its newly-announced commitment to Prime one-day shipping.

An Amazon representative noted that the facility at Alliance will eventually employ 300 people, but the crew starting in October will be much smaller.