Amazon Air to Hire Hundreds at New Alliance Airport Hub

It may not be HQ2, but Amazon continues to invest in North Texas.

The online retailer announced Tuesday construction has already begun on a hub at Fort Worth's Alliance Airport to serve Amazon Air -- the company's dedicated air cargo network -- that will bring with it hundreds of new jobs.

The Regional Air Hub at Alliance is the first airport project of its kind in the Amazon Air network and "will be tailored specifically to Amazon Air's larger scale regional needs ... constructed with the future in mind to include sortation capability and infrastructure to handle multiple flights dailiy."

The hub, which is being built on the west side of the airport according to a report by The Dallas Morning News, is expected to be operational in 2019, officials said.

“We are excited to build a brand new facility from the ground up at the Fort Worth Alliance Airport,” said Sarah Rhoads, Director of Amazon Air. “The new facility is the first of its kind for us and we’re thrilled to ensure we have the capacity to continue to delight our customers.”

Amazon currently operates 40 aircraft in its fleet at over 20 gateways across the country. A central air hub will be opened at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.



“We are pleased to grow our partnership with Amazon here at Alliance,” said Bill Burton, executive vice president at Hillwood, the developer. “As one of the world’s most influential retail, technology and supply chain logistics companies, Amazon’s selection of Fort Worth Alliance Airport will continue to transform the airport’s role within the region.”



The Dallas Morning News reported the airport recently completed a $260 million project to extend its runways, allowing for more consistent operations by fully-loaded cargo jets during hot weather.