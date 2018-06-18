New Alamo Drafthouse Location Opens in Denton

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema opened the doors Monday on a new theater in Denton.

Alamo Drafthouse Denton features the company's mix of first-run films and curated specialty programming, made-from-scratch food and beverage menu, luxury recliner seating throughout every auditorium, and it will be equipped for 3D and 35mm projection.

The movie theater and restaurant has eight auditoriums and combined seating for 880 people.

The Denton location, located at 3220 Town Center Trail, is the fifth Alamo Drafthouse location in North Texas for the Austin-based chain.

For more information, visit drafthouse.com.



