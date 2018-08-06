Airlines are scaling back service to Mexican resort cities after a recent drop in bookings following reports of violence and tourists blacking out after consuming small amounts of alcohol.

Travelers at resorts in cities such as Cancun and Playa del Carmen have reported blacking out — some after only having one drink — only to wake up to find they had been robbed or assaulted, according to an investigation by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that spanned more than a year.

While they didn't single out violence or the blackouts as a cause, airlines such as United, Delta, American and Spirit said in quarterly earnings calls that they saw decreased demand for travel to Mexico. Several said they have or will consider trimming flights offered to Mexican resort areas, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Read more on this report from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

